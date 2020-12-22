Dallas police car involved in crash after suspect runs red light, officials say

A Dallas police officer was OK after a car ran a red light and their squad car crashed into it overnight Tuesday, officials said.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Lane and North Central Expressway.
The officer was headed west on Royal Lane and had a green light, police said, when the other driver ran the red light. The squad car then hit the left passenger side of the other car.
The person driving the other car ran away from the scene, according to police.
Officials said the driver's identity is unknown, but did not provide any additional details.