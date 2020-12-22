Dallas police car involved in crash after suspect runs red light, officials say

The officer was headed west on Royal Lane and had a green light, police said, when the other driver ran the red light.

A Dallas police officer was OK after a car ran a red light and their squad car crashed into it overnight Tuesday, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Lane and North Central Expressway.

The officer was headed west on Royal Lane and had a green light, police said, when the other driver ran the red light. The squad car then hit the left passenger side of the other car.

A Dallas Police Officer is ok after a crash in north Dallas. The squad car had heavy front end damage. pic.twitter.com/7O9BzmWyx8 — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 22, 2020

The person driving the other car ran away from the scene, according to police.