Police: Man dies after being robbed, shot at Dallas restaurant

Police said after the suspect shot Willber Danilo Bonilla Montesdeoca, he took off with his car and personal property.

A man has died after being robbed and shot at a Fito’s Tacos De Trompo location in Dallas, police say.

Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 officers were called to the shooting at Fito’s Tacos located at 10508 Harry Hines Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Willber Danilo Bonilla Montesdeoca, shot. He was then transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a dark-colored sweater, white shirt, dark-colored pants and dark shoes approached Montesdeoca to rob him. After shooting Montesdeoca, the suspect stole his vehicle and personal property.

Police said Montesdeoca died from his injuries on Monday, Dec. 21.

Police are searching for a red 2004 Acura MDX, AWD, with dark tint and a square of tint removed on the rear windshield. The vehicle has Texas license plate number MWP-1145.

If you have any information concerning this crime, you’re asked to call Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-790-1836 or email Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 226443-2020.