Young man injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A young man was hurt in a shooting Monday night, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting was the result of an altercation that happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.

The man, who officials believe is about 25 years old, was shot twice in his torso. Police said the shooters left the scene before officers got there.

First responders took the man to a local hospital for treatment, and he is expected to survive his injuries.