Dallas police arrest suspect in deadly shooting on US 75

Billy Seals was found shot in the driver's seat of a white SUV that crashed into a retaining wall on Sept. 24 near Hall Street.
Dallas police have made an arrest in a shooting that shut down U.S. 75 for several hours last week.

Authorities said Cordaro Wallace, 32, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 35-year-old Billy Seals.

On Sept. 24, Seals was found at about 4 p.m. shot in the driver's seat of a white SUV that crashed into a retaining wall on Sept. 24 near Hall Street and Lemmon Avenue. 

Witnesses told officers somebody in one vehicle shot multiple rounds at another vehicle.

That's when Seals got shot, lost control of the vehicle and wrecked, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that a person in an unknown type of vehicle opened fire and fled the scene.

Wallace was transported to Dallas Police Headquarters and interviewed by homicide detectives Thursday.

Authorities have not released additional details on how they connected Wallace to the deadly shooting.

