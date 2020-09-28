Family pleads for public help after father shot in head on US 75

A North Texas mother is desperate for an arrest after her son was shot while driving on U.S. 75 in Richardson.

A North Texas mother is desperate for an arrest after her son was shot while driving in July on U.S. 75 in Richardson.

Robert Guia was shot in the head and the arm on July 6. He’s still in the hospital going through rehab after suffered life-altering injuries.

“He don’t know who I am,” said his mother, Teresa Guia. “He can’t talk. He can’t walk. He’s just learning to feed himself right now.”

In the early morning hours of July 6, Guia left a Plano bowling alley and headed for his sister’s house.

He made it on U.S. 75 as far as the George Bush Turnpike before he was shot.

“He was shot in the head. On the left side of his brain, which he has no more,” his mom said. “They took the left side of my son’s brain and his eye. So he’s going to be blind."

Robert Guia was also hit in the arm.

“I cry every day, all day. It’s hard for me to come to work. Because I think about him," Teresa Guia said.

Robert Guia is a father of five and also a rapper. His mother said he is now functioning at the level of a 1-year-old.

As Robert starts his long road to recovery, Richardson police are searching for the person or people responsible.

Teresa Guia said she is desperate for an arrest.

“My message to that person is please come forward because Robert didn’t deserve this. And I want to know why, why he did it,” she said. “You hurt him. You hurt my son and he did not deserve this at all.”

His mom wants her son back.