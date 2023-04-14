16-year-old boy shot, killed after alleged argument, Dallas police say

Police said this may have all started over an argument.

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot while walking with two other teens Thursday night, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.

According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Highland Hills Drive around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and two other uninjured male teens.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officers said.

DPD said the preliminary investigation determined that a group of people, including the victim and the two other male teens, only identified as being 15 and 16 years old, were involved in an argument.

DPD said a short time later, as the victim and two other teens he was with were walking in the street, an unknown suspect shot at them, striking the victim.

The suspect then fled the location, police said. No description of the suspect has been revealed.

The names of the victim and the two uninjured teens are not being released due to their ages, police said.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or email at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.