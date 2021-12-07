Man killed, son wounded in possible road rage on U.S. 75 service road, police say

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday on the North Central Expressway service road near Live Oak Street.

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident near downtown Dallas on Monday night, the second fatal shooting along U.S. 75 in Dallas over the last week, police said.

The victim's son, a child, was also shot in the leg during the incident and survived, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday on the North Central Expressway service road near Live Oak Street, where U.S. 75 connects to Interstate 30 along Interstate 345.

Police did not release much information about what happened but said it was a possible road rage shooting. No one has been arrested, and police have not identified any witnesses.

Police were still investigating the shooting Tuesday morning.

Road rage incident on Dec. 2

On Thursday, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident near the North Central Expressway service road and Forest Lane, in north Dallas.

Police said a person began shooting at someone on the highway before the two vehicles pulled onto the service road, where more shots were fired. A 34-year-old suspect, Isaias Perez, has been arrested. The victim's name has not been released.

Drunken driving crash

Also on North Central Expressway in recent days, two people died in a suspected drunken driving crash near Fitzhugh Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said a stalled car in the middle of the highway led to the five-car wreck about 2:20 a.m.

Two people were arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated: Grayson Tsai Meu Chong, 24 and Jose Salazar-Reza, 28. Marsalis Brown, 31, who crashed into the victims' vehicle, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.