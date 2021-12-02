Dallas police investigating after man found lying in street dies from gunshot wound

The victim, 55-year-old Jason Lakeith Williams, died after being transported to a local hospital late Thursday night.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man found lying in the street with a gunshot wound died late Thursday, Dallas police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the shooting call in the 1500 block of Iowa Avenue. The victim, 55-year-old Jason Lakeith Williams, was found in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. Officers said Williams was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call Homicide Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 025705-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can reach them at 214-373-8477.