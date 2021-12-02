Investigation underway after man gunned down in vehicle on LBJ Freeway

Crime Stoppers is offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477

DALLAS — A man was gunned down while inside his vehicle Thursday afternoon and Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Christopher Michael Murzin was found around 1 p.m. on westbound LBJ Freeway before the South Polk exit ramp.

Officials said Murzin was transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

According to the witnesses, a small silver SUV may have been involved in the shooting. Detectives did not provide any other details about the vehicle or suspect.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Det. Tonya. Mcdaniel at 214-671-4236 or via email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 025379-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.