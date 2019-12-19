Former Dallas councilman Kevin Felder was indicted Thursday on a third-degree felony in connection with a scooter crash in February, court records show.

Felder, 60, is accused of striking a teenage scooter rider, yelling, "Do you know who I am?" and then driving away, arrest records show.

The scooter rider told police he was hit from behind by a 2011 Ford Fusion. The 18-year-old male was thrown from the scooter. His left arm was cut and his right arm was swollen, police records show.

The incident occurred Feb. 13 on Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas.

Afterward, the teenager pulled his scooter from under the Ford and got into an argument with Felder, who stayed in his car. A witness told police that Felder yelled, "Do you know who I am?"

Felder then drove away, police records show.

The former councilman has been indicted on a felony charge of accident involving injury, court records show.

Felder represented parts of southern Dallas and far East Dallas. He ran for a second term but did not make the runoff election.

RELATED: Affidavit: Councilman struck scooter rider with his car, yelled, 'Do you know who I am?'

RELATED: Dallas councilman facing felony says: 'I'm a resilient person,' talks reelection chances in May

RELATED: Dallas City Council candidate claims Kevin Felder assaulted her