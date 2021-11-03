Dallas County DA's office seeks to free Benjamine Spencer after more than 30 years

Spencer, 56, was convicted of aggravated robbery in 1988.

DALLAS — The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday in a news release that it is recommending the 1988 aggravated robbery conviction of Benjamine Spencer be vacated.

Spencer, 56, was convicted of aggravated robbery in 1988. That was his second trial in his case; the first, in 1987, resulted in a murder conviction and a 35-year prison sentence. The court granted him a new trial after it found a witness gave false testimony regarding her expectation of reward money in the case.

That second trial resulted in a life sentence and an aggravated robbery conviction. Spencer has consistently maintained his innocence since 1987, even when the Court of Criminal Appeals denied his 2007 claim of actual innocence in 2011, according to the news release.

The recommendation from the DA's office comes after its Conviction Integrity Unit [CIU] says it found new evidence, including news that the prosecution in Spencer's case previously withheld evidence, the news release says. The DA's office bases its recommendation on several constitutional violations, including the aforementioned false testimony.

“We conducted an independent investigation, and when we did that, it was apparent that Spencer was wrongfully convicted,” CIU chief Cynthia Garza is quoted as saying in the news release.

DA John Creuzot said the new evidence and the CIU's investigation prove Spencer didn't get a fair trial.

“He did not get a trial that he was entitled to by the United States and Texas constitutions,” Creuzot said.

Original case

On March 22, 1987, Jeffrey Young was found lying unconscious with multiple head injuries in the 3900 block of Puget Street. He later died at Parkland Hospital. His car was later found in an alleyway, a few hours after he was found unconscious.

Later, after police announced rewards, a woman named Gladys Oliver claimed to have seen Spencer and another man, Nathan Robert Mitchell, get out of Young's car. Another witness also testified he saw Spencer get out of Young's car, but he didn't actually see that, according to the news release.

There was no physical evidence to implicate the two men, but police arrested Spencer and Mitchell anyway. Later, a jailhouse informant told police Spencer confessed to abducting, robbing and murdering Young. That same informant later admitted that his testimony was false.