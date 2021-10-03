Families of Billy Chemirmir's victims advocate for better protection of senior living home residents

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of going to senior living homes, smothering elderly women with a pillow, and stealing their jewelry.

PLANO, Texas — Families of relatives who were allegedly killed by Billy Chemirmir are advocating for several bills that would protect senior citizens.

The three bills have been introduced by the Texas Legislature and are aimed at holding senior living homes transparent and accountable for crimes at their facilities.

A press conference is scheduled at 3 p.m. Wednesday where the group, Secure Our Senior’s Safety, will talk about the proposed bills. It will be streamed in this article.

This is in response to a string of killings that occurred from 2016 to 2018 at senior living homes in Dallas and Collin counties. Two of which include Preston Place Retirement Community and The Tradition Senior Living.

According to police, Chemirmir allegedly smothered his victims with a pillow and then stole their jewelry. He's accused of killing at least 18 elderly women.

"Sociopaths exist in this world. We count on people who run these facilities to protect [residents] and they failed,” said Paul Abramowitz, the son of one of the victims.

In December 2020, Chemirmir's lawyer Phillip Hayes said all the evidence against his client is circumstantial.

"It seems like they want to make him out to be a horrible serial killer so they are pinning all these deaths on him,” Hayes said.

The families of those victims are now advocating for new laws and plan to introduce the proposals Wednesday. The group Secure Our Senior's Safety said the bills introduced would create a voluntary certification program and budget-neutral law.

The bills include requiring facilities to report all crimes on their property and perform enhanced background checks on employees.

"Those choosing to be state-certified as accountable, transparent, and increase their security measures will go a long way to prevent a repeat of these crimes," the group said in a news release.

Another bill would force Cash for Gold stores to keep records of who they do business with.

Former Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris, whose mother-in-law is one of the Chemirmir's victims spoke with WFAA Tuesday about the bill proposal.

"If we had known there had been murders and deaths that were unaccountable we would've been more cautious and taken more care. This was a preventable accident,” he said.