Judge grants bond for Benjamine Spencer, 2 days after district attorney recommends vacating his conviction

DALLAS — More than three decades after he was first sent to prison, Benjamine Spencer will soon be headed home.

Judge Lela Lawrence Mays granted bond to Spencer on Friday, two days after The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office recommended Spencer's 1988 aggravated robbery conviction be vacated.

Spencer will be released on a personal recognizance bond, which means he will not be required to post money.

He will be restricted under the bond release, including being limited in where he can travel, not being allowed to drink or have a firearm, and will have to check in with the court every 30 days, Judge Mays said.

Mays said she hoped to hold the hearing early enough for the paperwork to be processed so Spencer could go free on Friday.

The state said it did not oppose bond in the hearing.

Spencer has been in prison since 1988 for the robbery and murder of Jeffery Young. He was first convicted of murder in 1987 and got a 35-year prison sentence. That case was overturned and the court granted him a new trial.

In the second trial, he was convicted of robbery and sentenced to life.

But, the Dallas County DA's office has been looking into the case for years after they learned the key eyewitness in the case lied about seeing Spencer the night of the murder.

The prosecutor at the time also never told Spencer's attorney the eyewitness got reward money. Not disclosing that is a violation of the Brady Law that requires prosecutors to turn over exculpatory evidence that can help a defendant at trial.

Mays agreed, overturning the case on Friday, but hadn't yet signed the order to release him.

Spencer's mother Lucille said earlier this week she's still in disbelief it has taken more than 34 years to see him free. Spencer entered prison when he was 22 years old. He's now 56.

“Until Ben walks out that door and they say he can go home and he can be a free man, then I can accept it,” Lucille said.