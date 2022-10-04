Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue and Knight Street.

DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue and Knight Street.

The suspects smashed a large glass window at the front of the 7-Eleven store and then pulled out the ATM with a pickup truck. As the situation unfolded, they fired shots at the store clerk and fled in a different vehicle, police said.

No injuries to the clerk were reported by police.

It was unclear how much cash the thieves stole from the ATM. The machine was busted into several pieces in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven.

Police were still investigating the robbery Tuesday morning.