Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death

Jaime Jaramillo's wife confronted him and his alleged mistress outside of a store in 2021. Officer Richard Houston showed up and was later shot by Jaramillo.

MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death.

A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina Vazquez-Bences. She was accused of threatening her husband's alleged mistress near a Mesquite grocery store in December 2021.

Officer Richard Houston responded to calls about the incident. He approached Vazquez-Bences' husband, Jaime Jaramillo, as he tried to drive off. That's when Jaramillo shot Houston, who later died in a hospital.

The court document says Vazquez-Bences was a helpful witness in Jaramillo's capital murder trial and was ready to testify against him if he was convicted on a smaller offense.

With her charge being dropped, Vazquez-Bences has agreed to not contact her husband's alleged girlfriend or that woman's family.

WFAA obtained an arrest warrant in 2021 saying she took Jaramillo's gun after the shooting and threatened his mistress.

"Get out," Vazques Bences allegedly told the girlfriend, who was in a vehicle, according to the warrant. "I'm going to kill you."

She also agreed for her and her daughter to get counseling and therapy, court documents said. Her daughter was with her on the day of the shooting when they confronted Jaramillo for his alleged affair. She also cooperated as a witness in Jaramillo's trial.