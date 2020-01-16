A man working for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is accused of sending explicit photographs to a person he believed was a teenager, according to Arlington police.

Rodney Carroll, 52, faces a charge of soliciting a minor for sex, police records show.

On Oct. 28, Carroll allegedly chatted online to whom he believed was a 15-year-old boy and sent explicit photos, court documents state.

He was fired from his job as a Child Protective Services worker on Nov. 22. A termination letter does not state why.

Carroll was arrested by Arlington police Jan. 8 and was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, an undercover investigator was posing as the teenager online. The detective used a photo of a 15-year-old boy on social media profiles and dating apps.

Carroll messaged the fake profile. After he was told the teen's age, Carroll responded, "Oh OK. What are you looking for on here?" according to the affidavit.

After the person gave a "vague" response, Carroll asked the teenager if he had ever been with a man before. Carroll also requested a photo of the teenager and sent nude photos of himself to the fake profile, records show.

Investigators identified Carroll through his phone number, which he had used to text the person he believed was a teenager, according to police records.

