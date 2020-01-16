Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Thursday involving a student from Polytechnic High School.

Officers responded to the shooting call at a Texaco around 1 p.m.

Police have yet to release any details surrounding what led to the possible shooting or the extent of injuries.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials posted on Facebook that the campus was placed on lockdown following a "violent altercation" off campus and sent the following statement to WFAA:

“It is extremely unfortunate that a Poly High School student was injured in an off-campus altercation today during a scheduled lunch time. The Fort Worth ISD takes the safety of all students, employees and visitors on all our campuses, and in even in the neighborhoods where our schools are located, very seriously and such behavior is completely unacceptable.”

