Cellphone video shows Deep Ellum shooting next to nightclub; shooter remains at large

DALLAS — Cellphone video obtained by WFAA shows the suspected gunman from a Sunday morning Deep Ellum shooting that left a 27-year-old club bouncer in critical condition. Police said the suspect remains at large, and the bouncer is fighting for his life in critical condition.

A source told WFAA the Vinty Nightclub bouncer just underwent his third surgery Monday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, as bars were getting ready to shut their doors. A fight broke out in the parking lot on Elm and North Crowdus streets in Deep Ellum.

The cellphone video shows a man in an orange and white jumpsuit who pulls out a gun and starts shooting. You can see dozens of people running for cover. The bouncer is shot.

The owner of Vinty nightclub tells WFAA they were getting ready to close up for the night when the bouncer heard an argument in the parking lot and got caught in the middle.

"There have been several shootings here lately,” said Brittany Shepherd, who works nearby. “[This shooting was] random as far as we know," she said.

WFAA spoke to the bouncer’s friend off-camera, and he said the bouncer will be a father any day now. His wife is due within the month.

“These are our prime years,” said Tavon Jones, a security guard who works in Deep Ellum.

Jones says he is always watching out for his coworkers.

“It’s not something easy to watch. Knowing that can be someone’s parent or child, it’s not easy to know it happened,” Jones said.

Police are working on identifying the shooter.

People working in the area remain extra cautious, and optimistic.

“Mostly pray, and keep God with you, make smart decisions,” Jones said.