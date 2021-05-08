Dallas man arrested for allegedly smuggling dozens of undocumented migrants into San Antonio, officials say

Aron Bernard Griffin was arrested after several witnesses called 911 to report seeing multiple people inside the back of tractor trailer that Griffin was driving.

SAN ANTONIO — A Dallas man is facing federal crime charges after being arrested Thursday night in San Antonio in connection to allegedly smuggling a large group of undocumented migrants, officials say.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, 49-year-old Aron Bernard Griffin was arrested after several witnesses called 911 to report seeing multiple people inside the back of tractor trailer that Griffin was driving.

The 18-wheeler was located at a gas station on Interstate Highway 10 East in San Antonio. Officials said 41 undocumented migrants were found at the scene and were detained by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents.

Griffin told the agents he made an agreement with another person to pick up the migrants in Laredo and transport them to San Antonio in exchange for money.

Authorities said Griffin is charged by criminal complaint with one count of violating Title 8, Section 1324, smuggling of undocumented noncitizens. If convicted, Griffin faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.