Police: 1 person dead after 21-year-old man shoots at group playing soccer at Garland apartment complex

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation after they said a person was shot and killed Friday while playing soccer at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a complex in the 4200 block of West Walnut Street, police said. Officers who arrived at the scene found a male behind an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said. His name has not been released at this time.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned that several people were playing soccer in the apartment courtyard when the shooting happened.

According to Garland police, while the group was playing soccer, 21-year-old Cuahutemoc Merlan approached them, took out a gun, and began shooting several times. He then fled the area, officials said.

Garland police have issued an arrest warrant for Merlan and warned that he is considered armed and dangerous. Detectives ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

People can also submit anonymous tips by contacting Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest of Merlan.