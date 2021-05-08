Investigation underway after man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Spanish Trails Inn

Authorities said two men driving a black 4-door sedan left the motel after the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

LANCASTER, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of the Spanish Trails Inn in Lancaster, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N Interstate 35E service road. Police said when they arrived at the scene they found a man inside his vehicle who had been shot.

Alex Ray Goodwin, 32, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Lancaster police said after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, it appears that Goodwin was involved in an argument with two other men who were driving a black 4-door sedan.

According to investigators, both parties involved were armed and shots were fired at some point during the altercation. The black sedan left the area after the shooting. Officials said the sedan may have bullet holes on the driver’s side, as well as the roof, and collision damage to the driver's side front fender.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lancaster police's non-emergency number at 972-218-2711.