Arlington Police: Man faces manslaughter, assault charges after wrong-way crash kills 1, injures 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man is facing intoxication manslaughter and assault charges after a wrong-way crash killed one person and injured two others early Thursday morning, the Arlington Police Department says.

Around 2:52 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Matlock Road.

Police said a car driven by 21-year-old Bronson Kibler was traveling north on Matlock Road when it crossed over the median, struck a light pole, and continued driving north in the southbound lanes before striking another car head-on.

Police said there were two passengers in Kibler’s car, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jamayiah Lazada Sargent, and an infant. Police said Sargent was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was unharmed and released to relatives.

The other car struck by Kibler's vehicle was occupied by two people. They were both seriously injured and transported to a local hospital, police said.