29-year-old woman killed in shooting outside Caribbean restaurant, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 29-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a Caribbean restaurant in Dallas, police said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at Heroes Lounge, which is located at 3094 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Witnesses told police that someone fired a gun multiple times in the parking lot after a disturbance broke out, officials said. The woman was hit by the gunfire.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.

Officials are asking for anyone who was at the restaurant on Sunday to contact Det. Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 081371-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.