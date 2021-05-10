Man shot in the head in domestic incident, Fort Worth police say

An argument between family members escalated into the shooting, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot in the head late Sunday night in a domestic incident, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Dillian Apartments complex located at 2329 Meadowbrook Gardens Drive.

An argument between several family members had broken out earlier in the day and officers were called to the location to de-escalate the situation, officials said. But after they left, the family members began to argue again.

That argument then escalated into gunfire, and one person was shot in the head. He was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and was stable, police said.

Several vehicles and buildings at the apartment complex were hit by the gunfire as well, according to police.