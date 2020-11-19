'This guy hurts women and children': Man sentenced after shooting woman in the head

Authorities said Brandel Washington has a criminal history that includes hurting a child. He also shot his girlfriend during an argument in February.

A gang member with a criminal history has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting his then-girlfriend, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Brandel Washington, 27, of Plano plead guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the February case.

Washington and his girlfriend were in the back seat of a car when they allegedly got into an argument. During the argument, authorities said Washington shot the woman in the head.

At that point, officials said the two people who were in the front seats jumped out of the car while it was moving. That's when Washington climbed to the driver's seat and sped off.

Authorities said he ended up crashing the vehicle. The victim survived, but officials said she suffered severe injuries including disfigurement and hearing loss in her left ear.

During Washington's sentencing hearing in connection with this case, prosecutors brought up evidence of his gang ties and criminal past.

"This guy hurts women and children, and forcefully takes what isn’t his," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

According to the DA's office, this included a prison sentence for felony injury to a child. Officials said Washington inflicted severe burns on an infant in 2013.

Washington also committed two aggravated robberies in Grand Prairie and Haltom City earlier this year, officials said.