Carrollton man's death staged as suicide after being killed by his financial advisor, police say

Officials said the two were friends and that they believe the suspect killed James "Jim" Seegan in an attempt to gain control of his finances.

After a 9-month long investigation, authorities have arrested a financial advisor who is accused of killing his client, officials said.

Keith Ashley, 48, of Allen faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 62-year-old James “Jim” Seegan of Carrollton, according to Carrollton police.

Federal officials took Ashley into custody last week on related wire fraud charges.

Officials said in February, Seegan's wife found him at home with a gunshot wound to his head. According to detectives, directly next to his body she also found a typed note indicating it was a suicide.

However, after the months-long investigation, detectives said they found evidence that revealed Ashley incapacitated and then killed Seegan.

Officials said the two were friends and that Ashley often visited Seegan's home. They believe Ashely killed Seegan in an attempt to gain control of his finances.

Detectives said during their investigation they also identified several other victims of a “Ponzi”-type scheme that Ashley orchestrated.