3 injured in shooting at luxury apartment complex in Dallas, police say

One person was transported to the hospital after being shot, while two others suffered injuries after being in a fight, police said.

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a luxury apartment complex.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Brady Luxury Apartments near the 2700 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Police at the scene said two men who were kicked off the property the day before returned to the complex and started to argue with the concierge.

At some point, authorities said the men dropped a gun in the lobby, ran outside, and got into an SUV.

Authorities said the concierge picked up the gun and ran after the men, but that's when they tried to run him over.

According to police, the concierge fired the gun once and struck the driver in the face. That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

The concierge and other man were also transported to the hospital for injuries they sustained while fighting, officials said.