Watch live: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to address COVID-19, violent crime in the city

The news conference comes after a violent weekend in the city and just days after Dallas County set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and violent crime in the city.

The news conference comes after Dallas saw 13 shootings over the weekend, which resulted in 7 people being killed.

In addition to the violent weekend, there were three shootings reported on Tuesday night. None of the shootings were deadly, according to police.

Last week, a Dallas rapper was shot and killed on a busy highway. Authorities said Melvin A. Noble, a 28-year-old better known as rapper Mo3, was driving when a suspect got out of his car and shot at Noble several times.

A few days later, police sources confirmed Louisiana rapper Boosie was treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg. He was in Dallas the night before he was shot to attend a vigil for Mo3.

The increases in violent crime this year have been alarming and are unacceptable. As I have said numerous times before, public safety must come first. (2/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 16, 2020

Another concern for local officials in Dallas County has been COVID-19, especially with the holidays coming up.

"The numbers are heading in the wrong direction. And I’m talking about both the violent crime statistics and COVID-19 numbers," Johnson said in a written statement earlier this week.

On Monday, the county surpassed its daily record number of cases, when officials reported a total of 1,831 cases. The county had set its previous daily record Saturday with 1,543 new cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the spike "explosive."

"It is imperative to public health and our economy that we stop the in-home get-togethers and trips to restaurants and bars that are largely responsible for this spike," Jenkins said.

The novel coronavirus has also affected law enforcement officials in the city. Dallas Police Sergeant Bronc McCoy died Monday from complications due to COVID-19, according to his family.

His family said in a statement McCoy "took his job seriously and loved what he did. He was the best person you'd ever want to be your friend and have your back. He loved his family deeply."