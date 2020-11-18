Watch live: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to address COVID-19, violent crime in the city

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and violent crime in the city.
The news conference comes after Dallas saw 13 shootings over the weekend, which resulted in 7 people being killed.
In addition to the violent weekend, there were three shootings reported on Tuesday night. None of the shootings were deadly, according to police.
Last week, a Dallas rapper was shot and killed on a busy highway. Authorities said Melvin A. Noble, a 28-year-old better known as rapper Mo3, was driving when a suspect got out of his car and shot at Noble several times.
A few days later, police sources confirmed Louisiana rapper Boosie was treated at a Dallas hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg. He was in Dallas the night before he was shot to attend a vigil for Mo3.
Another concern for local officials in Dallas County has been COVID-19, especially with the holidays coming up.
"The numbers are heading in the wrong direction. And I’m talking about both the violent crime statistics and COVID-19 numbers," Johnson said in a written statement earlier this week.
On Monday, the county surpassed its daily record number of cases, when officials reported a total of 1,831 cases. The county had set its previous daily record Saturday with 1,543 new cases.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called the spike "explosive."
"It is imperative to public health and our economy that we stop the in-home get-togethers and trips to restaurants and bars that are largely responsible for this spike," Jenkins said.
The novel coronavirus has also affected law enforcement officials in the city. Dallas Police Sergeant Bronc McCoy died Monday from complications due to COVID-19, according to his family.
His family said in a statement McCoy "took his job seriously and loved what he did. He was the best person you'd ever want to be your friend and have your back. He loved his family deeply."