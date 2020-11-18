Celina ISD schools on lockdown as officers search for man

Schools in Celina ISD were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement agencies search for a man involved in an active shooter situation, officials said.
Mayor Sean Terry says that the man is on the run after construction workers heard gunshots and saw smoke near Greenway Avenue and Emilia Drive.
At about 11:30 a.m., Celina firefighters were responding to a two-story house for a fire.
Terry told citizens to stay inside their homes and stay vigilant as officers search for the man. Officers may go door-to-door in the Greenway subdivision.
The police department is getting assistance from Frisco, Wylie, Prosper, Collin County and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No other information was available.
Reporter Tiffany Liou contributed to this report.
