Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client

Fugitive Task Force officers say 30-year-old Raymundo Duran III rammed their car before raising a firearm during an attempted arrest in Weatherford.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week.

Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm called Fracisco Hernandez San Roman. They specialize in criminal defense work throughout the DFW area.

"Sometimes people kind of fall off track," said Hall, "And it's our job to try to help them get back on track."

Around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, Duran and a coworker left a job site. They had spent all day installing solar panels at a home on Michele Court in Weatherford. The homeowner had no idea Duran had any kind of criminal history. He described Duran and his coworker as nice people.

A statement from the Texas Rangers says "Duran fled in a vehicle, refused to stop and rammed a law enforcement vehicle. Duran's vehicle was disabled, and he raised a firearm in a threatening manner. The Officer fired his duty weapon, striking Duran. Fort worth police say the department’s fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals were searching for a man who had an active domestic violence felony warrant.

Hall reached out to Duran's family to offer condolences.

"He's got a young son, less than a year old," Hall said. "And you know that, again, this is a very tragic situation and tragic event that happened."

Duran's coworker suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The homeowner said he believes Duran left after he saw unmarked police cars nearby.

That homeowner shared this post on Facebook about the shooting.

The homeowner wrote, "U.S. Marshall's office tried to execute a warrant for the workers that were working on my house."

As Texas Rangers investigate the shooting, the Fort Worth Officer who shot Duran is on administrative leave with pay.

"Our heart breaks for our client, clients, family and everybody involved," Hall said.