Fort Worth officer fatally shoots domestic violence suspect in Parker County, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect with a felony warrant for aggravated assault was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer in Parker County on Tuesday, police say.
Police in Fort Worth say the department's fugitive unit, along with the U.S. Marshals, were searching for a man who had an "active domestic violence felony warrant."
The suspect was located in a rural area in Parker County, police say.
According to police, officers approached the suspect but were "presented with a deadly threat." Police say a Fort Worth officer fired his weapon at the suspect and that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details on the incident were not immediately released.
Police say the Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.