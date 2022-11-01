Fort Worth officer fatally shoots domestic violence suspect in Parker County, police say

Police say the officers involved were "presented with a deadly threat" that led to the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect with a felony warrant for aggravated assault was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer in Parker County on Tuesday, police say.

Police in Fort Worth say the department's fugitive unit, along with the U.S. Marshals, were searching for a man who had an "active domestic violence felony warrant."

The suspect was located in a rural area in Parker County, police say.

According to police, officers approached the suspect but were "presented with a deadly threat." Police say a Fort Worth officer fired his weapon at the suspect and that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.