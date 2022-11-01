x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Worth officer fatally shoots domestic violence suspect in Parker County, police say

Police say the officers involved were "presented with a deadly threat" that led to the shooting.
Credit: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect with a felony warrant for aggravated assault was fatally shot by a Fort Worth officer in Parker County on Tuesday, police say.

Police in Fort Worth say the department's fugitive unit, along with the U.S. Marshals, were searching for a man who had an "active domestic violence felony warrant." 

The suspect was located in a rural area in Parker County, police say.

According to police, officers approached the suspect but were "presented with a deadly threat." Police say a Fort Worth officer fired his weapon at the suspect and that the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

Police say the Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

H-E-B opens new location in Plano in continued expansion into DFW

Before You Leave, Check This Out