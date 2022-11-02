Suspect in custody after shooting and killing woman while following in his car, police say

The driver in Aurimar Iturriago's car told officers a man in the other car was following him while firing shots and ultimately killed Iturriago.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A Dallas man has been charged for shooting and killing a woman while following her during a road rage incident, according to the Carrollton Police Department.

Shardrel Damon Webb has been charged with murder for shooting and killing Aurimar Iturriago in Carrollton on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. Webb, 25, is charged with firing the shots that killed Iturriago, 21, who is from Venezuela, police say.

Carrollton Police Officers responded to 3535 Country Square Drive just after midnight on Saturday. This is just west of Trafalgar Square and southeast of the Carrollton Summertree neighborhood.

Police were sent because a 911 caller reported a woman had been shot. Despite life-saving measures by both responding officers and Carrollton Fire Rescue, Iturriago was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iturriago was a backseat passenger in a white Nissan that became involved in a traffic dispute with the driver and people inside a black Volkswagen Jetta which started at Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road, according to Carrollton Police.

The cars continued southbound to the intersection of Marsh Lane and Country Square Drive. The driver in Iturriago's car told officers a man in the other car was following him while firing shots and ultimately killed Iturriago. No one else in either vehicle was injured, police say.