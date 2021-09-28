41-year-old man faces capital murder charge after 3 bodies found inside burned dumpster in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation where three people, including a child, were found dead in a dumpster

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation where three people, including a child, were found dismembered in a dumpster that was on fire last week in the Western Hills area.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested Monday night in Euless, according to officials. He faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held at Tarrant County Jail on no bond.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a report of a dumpster fire outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive.

While extinguishing the fire, authorities said three bodies were found inside the dumpster. Police said they were heavily dismembered, which has made it difficult for authorities to identify them.

Police are holding a 1 p.m. news conference to give an update on the arrest. It will be streamed at the top of this article and on the WFAA YouTube page.

Victims

Police were able to identify one of the victims as 42-year-old David Lueras. The second person was a young teenager or adult female. The third was an unknown child.

Lueras is known to frequent the Dallas area and has some ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford areas.

"Identifying the perpetrators and suspects of this triple murder is the primary goal of this investigation; any information related to a missing person or persons fitting the description of the victims is appreciated," police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O'Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit directly at 817-392-4330.