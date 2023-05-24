Woman arrested after hitting, killing husband with hammer at Arlington apartment, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 42-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly fatally striking her husband in the head with a hammer, the Arlington Police Department announced.
Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, Arlington police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sweetgum Trail in response to a domestic disturbance.
According to police, a woman, later identified as My Tran, called 911 and told dispatchers that she hit her husband in the head with a hammer.
When officers arrived at the apartment, Tran was sitting outside and was immediately taken into custody.
Officers then entered the apartment and the 45-year-old victim lying unresponsive inside a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said Tran told investigators that the victim asked her to come to the apartment to sign divorce papers.
Police said Tran has been booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of murder in the death of her husband, whose name has not been released by police.