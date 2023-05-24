Woman arrested after hitting, killing husband with hammer at Arlington apartment, police say

According to APD, a woman, later identified as My Tran, called 911 and told dispatchers that she hit her husband in the head with a hammer.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 42-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly fatally striking her husband in the head with a hammer, the Arlington Police Department announced.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, Arlington police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Sweetgum Trail in response to a domestic disturbance.

According to police, a woman, later identified as My Tran, called 911 and told dispatchers that she hit her husband in the head with a hammer.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Tran was sitting outside and was immediately taken into custody.

Officers then entered the apartment and the 45-year-old victim lying unresponsive inside a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said Tran told investigators that the victim asked her to come to the apartment to sign divorce papers.