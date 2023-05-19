Security guard shot, killed by alleged car burglar in North Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police officers are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a security guard, officials say.
According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:25 p.m. Friday at a parking garage in the 8200 block of Westchester Drive, which is near the Preston Center.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said. At this time, the victim's name hasn't been released.
Police said a man was allegedly breaking into vehicles in the area, when he was confronted by a security guard. Police said a fight broke out and the suspect shot the security guard before fleeing the scene.
DPD says the investigation is ongoing as officers search for the suspect, who left in a gold sedan.
