North Texas man sentenced to 50 years in prison after committing murder while out on bond in 2021

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 28-year-old man has been sentenced for shooting and killing another man while he was out on bond in 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Justin Broadnax, of Denton, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Mack outside of a Frisco apartment complex, officials said.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Frisco police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Silverado Apartments in the 8400 block of Stonebrook Parkway – near Bright Academy Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found Mack with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to court records, Mack was at his apartment hanging with friends when Broadnax showed up unannounced in search of his girlfriend. When the people inside the apartment told Broadnax to leave, he initially refused.

According to the report, Broadnax’s girlfriend eventually convinced him to leave. But as the two were leaving the apartment an argument began, in which Broadnax elbowed Mack in the face, according to witnesses. Then, a fistfight started between Mack, Broadnax and other men who were inside the apartment.

Police said during the fight, Broadnax pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Mack before fleeing the scene with his girlfriend who was identified as Hannah Michelle Bond.

Police issued warrants for the arrests of both Broadnax and Bond for the offense of murder.

The Frisco Police Department said in the following days, Broadnax changed his appearance, disposed of the murder weapon, and the couple fled to Houston.

Frisco PD said after several interviews, social media leads and assistance by the U.S. Marshals, Broadnax and his girlfriend, Bond, were both arrested in Houston three days after the murder.

Broadnax and Bond were then transported to the Fort Bend County jail.

DA Willis said Broadnax had a long history of violence. At the time of the murder, he was out on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge out of Dallas that happened about seven months before the crime. Broadnax was reportedly in possession of two firearms when that incident took place.

During Broadnax’s trial, prosecutors presented evidence he had been prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a protective order issued out of Denton County.

After the Collin County jury found Broadnax guilty of murdering Mack, they heard evidence of Broadnax’s violent past, including threats involving a firearm on four separate occasions and history of domestic violence during the punishment phase of the trial.

The jury assessed Broadnax’s punishment at 50 years in prison.