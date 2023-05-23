62-year-old man found dead on ground in Dallas neighborhood, police say

According to the department, officers responded to a “call for service” request in the 900 block of Cleardale Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is working to determine who killed a 62-year-old man this week.

According to the department, officers responded to a “call for service” request in the 900 block of Cleardale Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 62-year-old Robert Dunmeyer, lying on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

DPD said that Dunmeyer’s death has been ruled a homicide. The department said the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call Detective Jacob White with the homicide unit at 214-671-3690 or email Jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.