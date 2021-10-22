Arlington police officer fired after fatally shooting man, union says; PD will release video

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following a low-speed chase in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington police officer was fired after fatally shooting a man during a low-speed chase earlier this week, union officials said Friday, as they called on the police department to reinstate the officer.

The Arlington Police Association confirmed the officer's firing in a news release Friday, calling the firing a "hasty decision" and saying the officer feared for his life during the incident.

"They are handing down judgements without giving time for a complete investigation," said officer JP Mason, president of the Arlington Police Association.

Arlington police officials are planning to release bodycam and dashboard camera footage of the shooting during a new conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

Neither police or union officials have released the officer's name.

Police are planning to give more information about the investigation at Friday afternoon's news conference.

The man who police shot was identified as 40-year-old Jesse Joseph Fischer. Police said Fischer, at the end of the chase, made a U-turn and began driving toward one of the officers, who then fired multiple shots into Fischer's SUV, killing him.

No officers were injured.

The incident started after a 911 caller reported seeing a driver slumped over in an SUV in the middle of Pioneer Parkway.

Two officers responded, along with Arlington firefighters. When one officer tried to speak with the driver and told him to stay where he was, the man began to drive away, police said.

Officers tried to pull him over, and he stopped, briefly, at Daniel Drive and Arkansas Lane. Both officers told the man he was under arrest for evading police, and they told him to turn off his vehicle.

Police said the man, Fischer, refused to stop and eventually drove to Carla Court, where the road ran into a dead end at a cul-de-sac.

Police said Fischer made a U-turn and began traveling in the direction of one of the officers, who had stopped and was standing outside of his vehicle near his open door. As Fischer's vehicle moved toward the officer, the officer fired multiple shots at the SUV, striking the driver.

Police said the second officer arrived on scene around the time of the gunshots and both began performing life-saving measures on the driver until paramedics arrived.

Charley Wilkinson, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, said in the police union release Friday that the officer who shot Fischer "followed his training as he believed his life was under immediate threat."

Wilkinson called the officer's firing "a political firing by an administration that is publicly washing its hands of any connection to this officer that they screened, hired and trained."