Man shot, killed by Arlington officer following slow speed pursuit, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man was shot and killed by an officer following a slow speed chase Wednesday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department says.

Just before 2:30 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call from a passerby who reported seeing a driver slumped over in an SUV while parked in the middle of the road along Pioneer Parkway near Daniel Drive.

Arlington police said two officers responded to the call and when they arrived on scene, the Arlington Fire Department was already there.

According to officials, an Arlington police officer attempted to speak with the driver and instructed him multiple times to stay where he was. But the officer said the driver didn’t comply and began traveling south on Daniel Drive.

Officials said both officers got back inside their vehicles and attempted to pull over the driver, who stopped briefly at the intersection of Daniel Drive and Arkansas Lane. That’s when both officers told the driver he was under arrest for evading and instructed the driver to turn off his vehicle.

Police said, once again, the driver refused to stop, and the pursuit continued.

Eventually, the driver drove to Carla Court where the roadway dead ends into a cul-de-sac. Police said the driver made a U-turn and began traveling in the direction of one of the officers, who had stopped and was standing outside of his vehicle near his open door. As the suspect vehicle moved toward the officer, the officer fired multiple shots at the SUV, striking the driver.

Police said the second officer arrived on scene around the time of the gunshots and both began performing life-saving measures on the driver until paramedics arrived. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the driver once next of kin have been notified, police said.

Officials said neither officer was hurt in the incident and both have been placed on routine administrative leave.