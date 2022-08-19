Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

Police responded to a home near Amarillo on Thursday for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, the woman was found dead.

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home.

The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.

Police identified Webster's ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas, as the suspect and said he had left town. Amarillo police then issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Rivas to other law enforcement agencies.

Police later found Rivas in the Dallas area and arrested him. Rivas was taken to the Wise County jail on a murder charge, online records show. His bond was set at $500,000.