North Texas school district pulls books from libraries to review, including the Bible and 'Anne Frank's Diary'

Keller ISD pulled a total of 42 books to review under new policies that were passed at a board meeting last week.

The debate over books in Texas school libraries continues.

The Keller Independent School District is now at the center of the debate after it sent an email to principals and librarians, telling them to pull 42 books that have been challenged by parents.

The list of 42 books includes the Bible and "Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaption." The full list can be seen here.

In a statement, the district said the books were being removed in order to review them under new policies that were approved by the school board during a meeting on Aug. 8.

The new policies have to do with how Keller ISD acquires and reviews instructional materials and library books, according to the district.

The district said all the books were challenged by parents over the last year.

"Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy," the district said in a statement.

Most of the books on the list had previously been approved to stay in school libraries after being reviewed by a committee.

The book debate became the hot topic at a board meeting back in March as parents turned the public comment portion into a venue to voice concerns over books in libraries.