7-year-old child shot in the leg at Dallas hotel, police say

DALLAS — A 7-year-old child is recovering after they were shot in the leg Monday night at a Dallas hotel, police said.

Police responded to the shooting just before 7 p.m. at the Budget Suites of America at 10222 N. Walton Walker Blvd.

Officials said the child was shot in a vacant room of the hotel and lives in another room. They were transported by first responders to a local hospital and are expected to survive, according to authorities.