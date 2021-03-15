32-year-old man fatally shot in strip club parking lot, Dallas police say

Police are asking anyone with any information contact Det. Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

DALLAS — A 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight Monday outside a Dallas strip club, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3:15 a.m. to the shooting call in the parking lot of XTC Cabaret, which is located at 8550 N Stemmons Freeway Service Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Dewayne Lynn Chandler, who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said they do not currently have any suspects in the case and are investigating the circumstances and possible motives of his death.

Officials are asking anyone with any information contact Det. Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 043961-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.