Denton police searching for 'high-risk' missing 29-year-old man

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 29-year-old man.

Terrence Nabors was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of South Mayhill Road. He was wearing blue scrubs at the time, police said.

He is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he may be a danger to himself and ask that anyone who sees him does not "attempt to engage him" but rather immediately call 911.

