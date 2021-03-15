Denton police searching for 'high-risk' missing 29-year-old man

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 29-year-old man.
Terrence Nabors was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of South Mayhill Road. He was wearing blue scrubs at the time, police said.
He is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he may be a danger to himself and ask that anyone who sees him does not "attempt to engage him" but rather immediately call 911.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.