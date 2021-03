No suspects are yet in custody as the investigation continues, according to police.

DALLAS — A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 7700 block of Sovereign Row.

According to police, when a "disturbance erupted between multiple people," two men shot at 29-year-old Freddie Sanders. They then drove away from the scene.

First responders took Sanders to a hospital for a gunshot wound, but he was pronounced dead.