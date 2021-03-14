2 people injured in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

The two victims were standing outside when someone drove by and began shooting in their direction, officials said.

DALLAS — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 21-year-old woman's chest was grazed, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 9200 block of South Central Expressway.

First responders took the 44-year-old woman to a local hospital while the 21-year-old took herself to a hospital, according to police.