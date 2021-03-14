20-year-old man shot in Dallas, police say

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near a gas station.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road near a gas station.

When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old man who had been shot. First responders took him to a local hospital for his wounds.

Four bullet holes could be seen in the driver side door of a car at the scene.