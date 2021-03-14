20-year-old man shot in Dallas, police say

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night in Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road near a gas station.
When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old man who had been shot. First responders took him to a local hospital for his wounds.
Four bullet holes could be seen in the driver side door of a car at the scene.
Officers were able to find out that the man was shot by another man he had met at the location. The shooter then fled the location, police said.