52-year-old man seriously injured in shooting, 59-year-old man in custody, Haltom City police say

A 52-year-old man is in serious condition at a local hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday evening, Haltom City police said.

When officers arrived around 5 p.m. at the scene on the 3900 block of Woodlane Avenue, they found the man lying in the street. He had been shot in the chest multiple times, police said.

Some officers began to give the man immediate first-aid, while others found a 59-year-old man near the doorway of a nearby home.

Police allege he shot the 52-year-old victim and said they took him into custody on a aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Officials have been unable to figure out a motive in the shooting, but did say the two men had been roommates at one point. Due to that fact, police said they are investigating the shooting as a domestic violence incident.