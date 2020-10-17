Two officers injured in crash with suspected drunk driver, Dallas police say

The two officers were extricated from the car by Dallas Fire-Rescue and were stable when taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to officials.

Two Dallas police officers were injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver early Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Northwest Highway and Webb Chapel Extension.

The officers were in a squad car headed northbound on Webb Chapel Extension with its lights and sirens on at the time. They were responding to an "assist officer" call about gunfire in the area, according to officials.

They were hit by the suspected drunk driver when going through the intersection, police said.

The driver was headed southbound on Webb Chapel Extension in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck when they turned left into the path of the squad car and the two collided, police said.

The two officers were extricated from the car by Dallas Fire-Rescue and were stable when taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to officials.