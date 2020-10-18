Denton man arrested in shooting of 17-year-old driver

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after approaching another man in a vehicle and allegedly shooting him in the chest, police said.

Gemari Barnes of Denton faces an aggravated assault charge. He was booked into the city of Denton jail.

Police say that on Friday callers said that a man approached them, saying he had been shot. Police arrived about 5:02 p.m. at the 1900 block of Brinker Road where they found the 17-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say that there was a dispute between the victim, who had been driving, and Barnes, who was in another vehicle. Both vehicles stopped and Barnes is believed to have approached the victim's vehicle, shot him and left the scene, police said.

Police detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Barnes into custody Saturday when he was trying to get inside a vehicle, police said. Inside the vehicle, they found a pistol, which is believed to have been used in the shooting incident.